Short Interest in Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Rises By 17.4%

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ENTO remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,622. Entero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

