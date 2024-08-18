Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Decreases By 10.4%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

Fast Retailing stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.35. 27,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

