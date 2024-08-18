Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declines By 15.9%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 738,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 125,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

