Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expands By 15.2%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,941. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.