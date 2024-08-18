Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Decreases By 17.0%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 26.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $28.55 on Friday. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $754.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Forward Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

