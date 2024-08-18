Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Declines By 16.0%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Gafisa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GFASY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136. Gafisa has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.
Gafisa Company Profile
