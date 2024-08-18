Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Declines By 16.0%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Gafisa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GFASY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136. Gafisa has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

