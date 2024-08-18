Short Interest in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declines By 9.8%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,785.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,104 shares of company stock worth $151,040. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth $207,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of GABC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.47. 89,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GABC. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GABC

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.