Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Rises By 11.8%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,480.0 days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
GMYTF stock remained flat at C$56.60 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.50. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52 week low of C$56.60 and a 52 week high of C$56.60.
About GMO Payment Gateway
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GMO Payment Gateway
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.