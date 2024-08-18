Short Interest in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declines By 13.6%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Iron Mountain by 16.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after buying an additional 402,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

