Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Declines By 15.2%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,682,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.7 %

Jabil stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 794,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.