Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 21.3%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HTD stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.