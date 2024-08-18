Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 21.3%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HTD stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.