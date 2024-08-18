Short Interest in Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Expands By 17.6%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 738,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kaixin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KXIN remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 1,207,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Kaixin has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

Get Kaixin alerts:

Kaixin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.