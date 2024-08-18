Short Interest in Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Expands By 17.6%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 738,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kaixin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KXIN remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 1,207,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Kaixin has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $5.52.
Kaixin Company Profile
