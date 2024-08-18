Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expands By 14.5%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,654. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,729. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 188,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

