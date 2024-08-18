Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Declines By 18.3%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lantheus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,541. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

