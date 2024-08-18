Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Increases By 16.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 197,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 713,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,970. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.