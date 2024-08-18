Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Declines By 10.9%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFMDP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.13. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,821. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

