Short Interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rises By 14.7%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 718,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,298. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

