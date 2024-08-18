Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Declines By 9.0%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 44,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,021. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 316,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

