Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declines By 19.6%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 22,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,935. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,896,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

