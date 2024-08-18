Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declines By 19.6%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 22,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,935. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
