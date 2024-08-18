Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Increases By 8.2%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 1,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,627. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

