Short Interest in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Decreases By 15.4%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

IVCP stock remained flat at $11.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,039. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $75.31 million, a P/E ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

