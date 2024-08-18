SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE SIF opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

