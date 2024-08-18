Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,766 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.1% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,953,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Get Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NEE traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $78.57. 6,344,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400,159. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.