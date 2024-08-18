Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $820,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 441,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

