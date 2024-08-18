Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,887. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

