Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,369,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.