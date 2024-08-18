Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.9 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ETN traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day moving average of $308.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

