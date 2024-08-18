SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,706.05

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $441.27 million and approximately $103,706.05 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,489.57 or 1.00005633 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36655288 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $89,309.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

