Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 480,496 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 645,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. 4,648,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,498,870. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

