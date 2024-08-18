Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TROW stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 828,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,033. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.89.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

