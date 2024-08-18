Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $3,112,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $319.41. The stock had a trading volume of 554,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.48. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $322.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

