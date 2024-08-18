Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

