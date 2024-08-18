Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 346 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. 2,131,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.