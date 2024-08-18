Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 6,253 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. 4,656,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,507. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.79.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

