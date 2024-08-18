Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 2,137,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

