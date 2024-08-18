Solitude Financial Services Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Solitude Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,086 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 835,719 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $15,626,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,300,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

