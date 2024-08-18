Solitude Financial Services Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,481,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after buying an additional 469,142 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 213,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.40. 9,939,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,974,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

