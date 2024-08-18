SOLVE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.93 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $141,914.98 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.
SOLVE Token Profile
SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SOLVE Token Trading
