Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Southern Copper by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.88. 938,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

