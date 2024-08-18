SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Holdings Increased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $180,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. 507,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
