SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $80.22. 1,178,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,872. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.