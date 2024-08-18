SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,429,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GNR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,668. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.