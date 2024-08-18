Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises about 2.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPOT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.07 and a 200 day moving average of $290.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $359.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.