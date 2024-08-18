SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SpringBig Price Performance

Shares of SBIG opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. SpringBig has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

