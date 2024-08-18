Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Sprott has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Price Performance

SII opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

