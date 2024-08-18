StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCLI

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.