StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of POLA opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
