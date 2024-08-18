StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

