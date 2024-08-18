StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.