StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.04.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.